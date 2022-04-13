Following the success of 2017’s The Sinner (and the more under-the-radar Facebook Watch Original Limetown), true crime fixture Jessica Biel is back, this time taking on the story of Candy Montgomery in the upcoming Hulu series Candy. With her perfectly-coifed wig affixed to her head, and an axe in hand, Biel is almost unrecognizable as the housewife-turned-murderer in the show’s first full-length trailer.

Candy tells the story of a church-going mother of two living in Wylie, Texas in the 1980s. From the outside, Candy’s life seems picture perfect—she’s well liked, has a loving husband, and she seems to be quite the volleyball player—but everything begins to unravel when Candy engages in an affair with Allan Gore, the husband of her friend, Betty (played by Yellowjacket’s star Melanie Lynskey). When Betty shows up dead, violently killed by an axe, the town seems hesitant to accept that anyone but a “strong man” could have committed the crime. “Swinging an axe 41 times, that can’t be easy,” Raúl Esparza says in the trailer. As the truth continues to unravel, however, Candy is forced to get her story straight.

Hulu is staging Candy as a five-night event, which premieres on May 9th. Candy isn’t the only adaption of Candy Montgomery’s story currently in the works. HBO Max also has an upcoming project called, Love and Death, which places Elizabeth Olsen in the starring role, with Lily Rabe and Jesse Plemmons as Betty and Allan Gore. Love and Death is executive produced by David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, and will premiere on HBO sometime this year, in case Candy leaves you hungry for more ‘80s Texan true crime.