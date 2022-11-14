The premise for Planet Sex is that Cara Delevingne is on a journey of sexual exploration and each episode involves an investigation with different cultures, body experiments, erotic individuals, and her own desires. Based on the new trailer, it looks like the 30-year-old model had a lot of fun on the new BBC show, but she did hit her limit at one point.

While promoting the show in France, she told Variety that she discovered she wasn’t as sexually open as she thought.

“I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,’” explained Delevingne. “I didn’t realize I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

Aside from refusing to take her underwear off in front of strangers and the camera, Delevingne didn’t hold back.

“I was more like, ‘What are we doing today?’” she explained. “Because every day was completely different. I’m used to being a chameleon but this was absurd. One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.’”

In the trailer, the model and actress is clearly exploring her own sexuality and identity. She has been openly queer for years, and most of her more public recent relationships have been with women. She does say in the opening that she “dates men” and “loves women.”

“I feel like I needed this in my life, honestly,” she said in her interview. “Maybe not to do it on camera — I mean, that was something I wanted to do for other people, but in terms of, for me, I grew up a lot. I had chosen to take a step back from love and relationships for a while before I did this and this made me realize again how much I needed to repair certain things in my life and move on from that. I really grew up a lot.”