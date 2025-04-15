Cate Blanchett is possibly calling it quits with Hollywood. In a new interview with the Radio Times, the Oscar winner hinted that she’s strongly considering retiring from acting altogether. Blanchett explained in the discussion that she’s hesitant to call herself an “actress,” mentioning that, “It’s because I’m giving up.”

The actor continued, “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Now, Blanchett currently has quite a few projects in the works, so her purported departure from acting won’t be imminent. The actor just completed a five-week run in London’s West End, playing the role of Arkadin in Anton Chekov’s The Seagull. That role overlapped with the March release of Black Bag, her latest film from director Steven Soderbergh. Blanchett is also filming Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy in which she co-stars alongside Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, and Riley Keough. She also just wrapped on Jim Jarmusch’s Brother.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Like many actors these days, it’s entirely possible Blanchett could scale back her acting roles in favor of behind-the-scenes gigs. She co-founded the production company Dirty Films with her husband Andrew Upton and has produced films like Bangers, Little Fish, Carol, Shayda, The New Boy, and Fingernails. Blanchett was also the co-CEO and Artistic Director of Sydney Theatre Company from 2008 to 2012.

As for why Blanchett might give up acting? She detailed later in the interview that it partially has to do with her relationship to fame. “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud,” she said. “I’m not that person. I make more sense in motion—it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”

She continued, “I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable. No one is more boring to me than myself and I find other people much more interesting. I find myself profoundly dull.”

Really, Blanchett has nothing left to prove when it comes to the silver screen. The actor is a four-time BAFTA and Golden Globes winner, a three-time winner at the SAG Awards, and a two-time Oscar winner for The Aviator in 2005 and Blue Jasmine in 2014.