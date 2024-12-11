Selena Gomez & Ariana Grande Bonded in Chanel at the Academy Women’s Luncheon

On December 10 in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Olivia Wilde, Pamela Anderson, and many more stars gathered at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the tony Miracle Mile neighborhood for a special luncheon. Hosted in partnership with Chanel, the annual Academy Women’s Luncheon brings together women in the filmmaking community to celebrate the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the Academy’s program to support new women filmmakers. This year, two emerging filmmakers were recognized: Raha Amirfazli, an Iranian writer, director and producer based in New York; and Shadi Karamroudi, an actress, director, writer and producer.

Of course, this being L.A., the celebrity contingent was especially strong for the event. Regina King hobnobbed with Sarah Paulson, Joan Chen and Awkwafina posed for pictures, and Rita Wilson gave huge hugs to Gomez following her keynote speech. All were, of course, decked out in their Chanel finest. Earlier this week, both Gomez and Grande were nominated for Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress for their roles in Emilia Pérez and Wicked, respectively. The stars, who are set for a long awards season together, sat next to each other at lunch—Gomez posted a photo on Instagram of their hands, with the caption “an angel on earth” in reference to Grande. (Gomez’s Chanel Comète ring, in 18 karat white gold and diamonds, was in plain view, as was Grande’s unmistakable hand tattoos).

In an exclusive for W, photographer Elizabeth Miranda was there to capture all the stars. Scroll through the best of the best, below.

