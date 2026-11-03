Sofia Coppola & Chanel Bring a Fashionable Edge to Dia Art Night 2026

Sofia Coppola is, without a doubt, a New York City fixture. But when she wants to see art, you might find her outside the five boroughs.

“I love going to Dia Beacon,” she told W on Monday night at the Dia Art Foundation’s fall gala, sponsored by Chanel. “I have good memories of going with my mom—growing up, she always dragged us to see contemporary art she loved. I remember going when I had Romy [Mars, my daughter] in the stroller.” She added of the Hudson Valley museum: “It’s great for little kids to run around.”

The filmmaker joined Chanel artistic director Matthieu Blazy, the evening’s co-chair, along with Julio Torres, Marion Cotillard, Carrie Mae Weems, Thelma Golden, and a crowd of art-world luminaries for Dia Fall Night 2026, an annual event supporting the foundation’s numerous projects, including long-term installations in Dutchess County as well as commissions for new exhibitions in the city.

The evening’s celebration honored the visual artist and writer Roni Horn and the British artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen, both of whom attended the swanky cocktail hour and dinner. Horn and McQueen both received special tributes—the former’s from artist Matthew Barney, and the latter’s from Meshell Ndegeocello, who performed live, weaving between the long tables where guests dined on seasonal roast vegetables and beef short rib.

Carrie Mae Weems and Matthieu Blazy Photo by Poupay Jutharat

Julio Torres Photo by Poupay Jutharat

Thelma Golden and Steve McQueen Photo by Poupay Jutharat

Thomas Mars and Sofia Coppola Photo by Poupay Jutharat

Before taking her seat at dinner, Coppola visited the galleries at Dia Chelsea on West 22nd Street, just a few blocks from the party. On view? David Lamelas: The Machine, the Argentine artist’s first major presentation in New York. (“I thought it was a group show because there were so many different forms of media,” she remarked.) While her husband, Thomas Mars, the father of Romy and her sister, Cosima, waited in the wings, Coppola said, “I’m continuing the tradition that my mom started: making us go see art.”