As celebs rally around Britney Spears, following her allegations of appalling treatment by her conservator team, one voice has risen above the chorus to lend genuine, thoughtful words of support. Fellow pop singer and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera wrote heartfelt words in praise of Spears’ strength in her public testimony and blasted the abusive web that Spears alleges controls her finances, labor, medical decisions, and reproductive freedom.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera began in a Twitter thread. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.” Alongside her tweet, she shared a candid photo of the two as young girls — underscoring how many years they’ve known one another and worked together in the entertainment industry.

Aguilera also had some choice words for Spears’ allegedly abusive family and team. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable,” she wrote. Spears testified that her “dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management — who played a huge role in punishing me when I said, "No, ma'am" — they should be in jail” and that she would like to sue them for damages.

Finally, Aguilera affirmed that Spears deserves “of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.” This unequivocal show of support is meaningful because, back when Spears and Aguilera first launched their solo music careers, the greater late-1990s/early-2000s press and public sought to constantly compare them. Their vocal talents, dancing, and appearances were picked apart, and a rivalry between the two was drummed up for no reason at all. It’s a heartbreaking byproduct of misogynistic expectations for public-facing women but made all the most disturbing because Spears and Aguilera were still teenagers at the time. And while we’ve come a long way in terms of reckoning how we treated famous women during that era, the damage is already done, and Spears — by her own words — is still suffering today.