Britney Spears Receives Support From Celebs All Over The Internet

Britney Spears’ testimony at her recent conservatorship hearing was harrowing, shocking, and widely infuriating. While there had been much suspicious about the extent that her private life was controlled by her father and legal co-conservator, Jamie Spears, the details that she shared with the world are even worse than anyone could have imagined. For over a decade, Spears wasn’t allowed to do interviews or tell her side of the story — but now, in her own words, we know that Spears is dealing with forced medication, financial exploitation, numerous forms of caretaker abuse, and reproductive coercion in the form of being unable to remove her IUD.

For years, Spears’ devoted fans have been sounding the alarm through the #FreeBritney movement. In the wake of her testimony, that movement is turning into true public pressure — and some very famous voices are lending their support. Celebrities like Mariah Carey, Halsey, Keke Palmer, and more spoke up to condemn Spears’ treatment. Her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, also voiced his support following an attempt to apologize for how he handled their relationship — a step that was met with mixed reactions. Below are celeb reactions to Spears’ testimony.

Halsey wrote that she admired “her courage,” while also expressing righteous anger over Spears’ allegations of reproductive coercion — a very real form of abuse that has historically been used against mentally ill women.

Planned Parenthood released a statement affirming that Spears is a victim of reproductive coercion, and offered their support, reported Billboard. “It is incredibly distressing to hear the trauma that Britney Spears has been through — including the appalling news that she has not been able to remove her own IUD. We stand in solidarity with Britney and all women who face reproductive coercion. Your reproductive health is your own — and no one should make decisions about it for you. Every person should have the ability to make their own decisions about their bodies and exercise bodily autonomy,” said PP.

Singer Liz Phair also noted how accusations of mental illness, whether correctly diagnosed or not, have historically been used to strip women of their assets, livelihood, family, and autonomy.

Actress Tara Reid, who also suffered tabloid bullying in the early 2000s, also offered her support.

Timberlake’s tweets of solidarity were met with mixed results.