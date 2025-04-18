The Clueless Reboot Is Finally Happening

It was only a matter of time before Cher Horowitz strolled back across our screens in a yellow plaid Jean Paul Gaultier skirt suit. The infinitely quotable Clueless character has been influencing wardrobes and teen-girl speak since Alicia Silverstone played her in 1995, so in the era of reboots, it makes sense a sequel series is headed to Peacock (and given our enduring love of all things Jane Austen, Clueless being based on Emma doesn’t hurt either).

Here’s everything we know about the Clueless series so far:

Plot details are under wraps.

The series is currently in the development stage with few plot details available, but we know that it’ll be a follow-up to the film. Maybe it will focus on the original cast’s children? Gen Z’s penchant for ’90s fashion, cosplaying as Beverly Hills-wealthy, AI styling (there are plenty of updates on Cher’s then-groundbreaking closet organizer), and vintage tech like flip phones makes it a natural segue. There’s also plenty of fodder to further explore the concept of virgins who can’t drive.

Alicia Silverstone is the only cast member signed on, so far.

Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Variety reports that the 48-year-old Gen X icon will reprise Cher Horowitz, but the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. Brittany Murphy, who played the adorably naive Tai, of course won’t be back; the actress tragically died at the age of 32 in 2009. Whether the rest of the main cast—which included Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, Justin Walker, Jeremy Sisto, and Wallace Shawn—will return is to be determined.

If these characters do come back, there are so many questions: Did Cher marry her step-brother, Josh? Is she somehow working in fashion? Are Dionne and Murray still together? Is Cher’s lawyer father alive? Is Cher friends with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast?

The Gossip Girl creators are behind the series.

Teen TV masters Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created Gossip Girl and The OC, will be writing the Clueless series, along with Jordan Weiss, who wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel. Some of the original Clueless creative team—including Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the film—are on board to produce, as is Silverstone.

There’s no release date yet.

Stay tuned for updates.