PARTIES

Inside Colman Domingo and W’s Pre-Academy Museum Gala Dinner With Boucheron

On the eve of the annual event, stars including Taraji P. Henson, John Waters, Odessa A’zion, and Inde Navarrette gathered at Bar Di Bello for pasta and an impromptu dance party.

by W Staff
Colman Domingo and Taraji P. Henson. Photo by Myles Hendrik

On Friday, October 16, the eve of the Academy Museum Gala, W Magazine and Boucheron gathered stars from film, fashion, and music to ring in the annual event. Actor Colman Domingo, who will be honored with the Vantage Award at the gala, and W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves joined forces to throw a celebration at Bar Di Bello, a new Italian hotspot in Silver Lake.

The first guest to arrive was John Waters, sporting a metallic blue dinner jacket. Jafaar Jackson, who portrayed his late uncle Michael Jackson earlier this year in Michael, joined for cocktails shortly after. As the night progressed, guests flowed from the outside patio into cozy velvet booths. Owen Thiele, of Adults and Overcompensating, arrived fashionably late and was greeted with a big hug from actor Tyriq Withers. Meanwhile, Obsession scream queen Inde Navarrette reunited with her co-star Michael Johnston over burrata. Across the table, Cazzie David and Odessa A’zion had a lengthy catch-up, while W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg talked with actress Taraji P. Henson. The rapper Common, a dear friend of Domingo’s, chatted with actor and musician Evan Ross.

During the pasta course, Colman ignited a mid-dinner dance party—his Boucheron diamonds shimmering in the light. Although guests needed to rest for the gala, everyone stayed late for tiramisu.

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Owen Thiele and Colman Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik

John Waters

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Taraji P. Henson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Tyriq Withers

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Laura Harrier

Photo by Myles Hendrik

W Magazine Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Colman Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Colman Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Miyako Bellizzi and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Michael Johnston

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Taraji P. Henson and Tyriq Withers

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sara Moonves, Colman Domingo, John Waters, Nick Rossi and W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Jaafar Jackson

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Taraji P. Henson and Colman Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Tyriq Withers and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik

laColman Domingo and Tyriq Withers

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Odessa A’zion and John Waters

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Laura Harrier and Alycia Debnam-Carey

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Devyn Garcia

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Cazzie David

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Raúl Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Colman Domingo, Nicholas Duvernay and Common

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Vice President of Boucheron Aladin Hardy

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Nicholas Duvernay and Tyriq Withers

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Clara Cullen and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Owen Thiele, Tyriq Withers and Nicholas Duvernay

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Gia Coppola and Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sara Moonves and Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Inde Navarrette

Odessa A’zion and John Waters

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Raul and Colman Domingo

Tyriq Withers, Nicholas Duvernay, and Owen Thiele

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Jeff Henrikson and Jason Stewart

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Sara Moonves and John Waters

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Cazzie David and WYouth Editor Ava Nirui

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Micah McDonald

Tyriq Withers, Odessa A'zion, and Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik

DJ Ross One

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Colman Domingo