Inside Colman Domingo and W’s Pre-Academy Museum Gala Dinner With Boucheron

On Friday, October 16, the eve of the Academy Museum Gala, W Magazine and Boucheron gathered stars from film, fashion, and music to ring in the annual event. Actor Colman Domingo, who will be honored with the Vantage Award at the gala, and W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves joined forces to throw a celebration at Bar Di Bello, a new Italian hotspot in Silver Lake.

The first guest to arrive was John Waters, sporting a metallic blue dinner jacket. Jafaar Jackson, who portrayed his late uncle Michael Jackson earlier this year in Michael, joined for cocktails shortly after. As the night progressed, guests flowed from the outside patio into cozy velvet booths. Owen Thiele, of Adults and Overcompensating, arrived fashionably late and was greeted with a big hug from actor Tyriq Withers. Meanwhile, Obsession scream queen Inde Navarrette reunited with her co-star Michael Johnston over burrata. Across the table, Cazzie David and Odessa A’zion had a lengthy catch-up, while W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg talked with actress Taraji P. Henson. The rapper Common, a dear friend of Domingo’s, chatted with actor and musician Evan Ross.

During the pasta course, Colman ignited a mid-dinner dance party—his Boucheron diamonds shimmering in the light. Although guests needed to rest for the gala, everyone stayed late for tiramisu.

Photo by Myles Hendrik Owen Thiele and Colman Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik John Waters

Photo by Myles Hendrik Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik Taraji P. Henson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Tyriq Withers

Photo by Myles Hendrik Laura Harrier

Photo by Myles Hendrik W Magazine Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Colman Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik Colman Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik Miyako Bellizzi and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik Michael Johnston

Photo by Myles Hendrik Taraji P. Henson and Tyriq Withers

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves, Colman Domingo, John Waters, Nick Rossi and W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jaafar Jackson

Photo by Myles Hendrik Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik Taraji P. Henson and Colman Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik Tyriq Withers and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik laColman Domingo and Tyriq Withers

Photo by Myles Hendrik Odessa A’zion and John Waters

Photo by Myles Hendrik Laura Harrier and Alycia Debnam-Carey

Photo by Myles Hendrik Devyn Garcia

Photo by Myles Hendrik Cazzie David

Photo by Myles Hendrik Raúl Domingo

Photo by Myles Hendrik Colman Domingo, Nicholas Duvernay and Common

Photo by Myles Hendrik Vice President of Boucheron Aladin Hardy

Photo by Myles Hendrik Nicholas Duvernay and Tyriq Withers

Photo by Myles Hendrik Clara Cullen and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik Owen Thiele, Tyriq Withers and Nicholas Duvernay

Photo by Myles Hendrik Gia Coppola and Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves and Inde Navarrette

Photo by Myles Hendrik Inde Navarrette

Odessa A’zion and John Waters

Photo by Myles Hendrik Raul and Colman Domingo

Tyriq Withers, Nicholas Duvernay, and Owen Thiele

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jeff Henrikson and Jason Stewart

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves and John Waters

Photo by Myles Hendrik Cazzie David and WYouth Editor Ava Nirui

Photo by Myles Hendrik Micah McDonald

Tyriq Withers, Odessa A'zion, and Lynn Hirschberg

Photo by Myles Hendrik DJ Ross One