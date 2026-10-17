Inside Colman Domingo and W’s Pre-Academy Museum Gala Dinner With Boucheron

On Friday, October 16, the eve of the Academy Museum Gala, W Magazine and Boucheron gathered stars from film, fashion, and music to ring in the annual event. Actor Colman Domingo, who will be honored with the Vantage Award at the gala, and W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves joined forces to throw a celebration at Bar Di Bello, a new Italian hotspot in Silver Lake.
The first guest to arrive was John Waters, sporting a metallic blue dinner jacket. Jafaar Jackson, who portrayed his late uncle Michael Jackson earlier this year in Michael, joined for cocktails shortly after. As the night progressed, guests flowed from the outside patio into cozy velvet booths. Owen Thiele, of Adults and Overcompensating, arrived fashionably late and was greeted with a big hug from actor Tyriq Withers. Meanwhile, Obsession scream queen Inde Navarrette reunited with her co-star Michael Johnston over burrata. Across the table, Cazzie David and Odessa A’zion had a lengthy catch-up, while W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg talked with actress Taraji P. Henson. The rapper Common, a dear friend of Domingo’s, chatted with actor and musician Evan Ross.
During the pasta course, Colman ignited a mid-dinner dance party—his Boucheron diamonds shimmering in the light. Although guests needed to rest for the gala, everyone stayed late for tiramisu.
Owen Thiele and Colman Domingo
John Waters
Inde Navarrette
Taraji P. Henson
Tyriq Withers
Laura Harrier
W Magazine Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo
Miyako Bellizzi and Odessa A’zion
Inde Navarrette
Michael Johnston
Taraji P. Henson and Tyriq Withers
Sara Moonves, Colman Domingo, John Waters, Nick Rossi and W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg
Jaafar Jackson
Inde Navarrette
Taraji P. Henson and Colman Domingo
Tyriq Withers and Odessa A’zion
laColman Domingo and Tyriq Withers
Odessa A’zion and John Waters
Laura Harrier and Alycia Debnam-Carey
Devyn Garcia
Cazzie David
Raúl Domingo
Colman Domingo, Nicholas Duvernay and Common
Vice President of Boucheron Aladin Hardy
Nicholas Duvernay and Tyriq Withers
Clara Cullen and Sara Moonves
Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette
Owen Thiele, Tyriq Withers and Nicholas Duvernay
Gia Coppola and Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Sara Moonves and Inde Navarrette
Inde Navarrette
Odessa A’zion and John Waters
Raul and Colman Domingo
Tyriq Withers, Nicholas Duvernay, and Owen Thiele
Jeff Henrikson and Jason Stewart
Sara Moonves and John Waters
Cazzie David and WYouth Editor Ava Nirui
Micah McDonald
Tyriq Withers, Odessa A'zion, and Lynn Hirschberg
DJ Ross One
Colman Domingo