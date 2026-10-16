Inside WYouth’s L.A. Launch Party With Hailey Bieber, Charli xcx, Clairo, and More

Saddle Ranch Chop House, on Sunset Boulevard, has been a Hollywood institution since 1999. The Western-themed bar, adorned with mannequins in cowboy hats and chaps, has seen the likes of every celebrity in town—from Paris Hilton and Tom Cruise to Addison Rae. Given the bar’s status as a relic of the Y2K era, there was no location better suited to host the launch of WYouth, the nostalgia-infused younger sister magazine of W. On October 15, W Magazine joined forces with Fendi to celebrate the first issue at the iconic venue.

The evening was hosted by Hailey Bieber—the model, Rhode founder, and WYouth cover star—alongside W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and WYouth Editor Ava Nirui. The first to arrive were the Haim sisters, with Alana Haim immediately running to ride Saddle Ranch’s mechanical bull. (For one night only, it was covered in cheetah print—just for WYouth.) Shortly after, newlyweds Finneas and Claudia Sulewski arrived hand in hand, while the queen of ’00s style, Paris Hilton, entered clutching a rhinestone flip phone. Many of the stars featured in the issue came to celebrate—like Benito Skinner, Clairo, and Paloma Elsesser, just to name a few. Meanwhile, Romy Mars, a WYouth contributor who recently released the single “The Rage,” arrived in a black-and-white lace mini dress. Actress Odessa A’zion wasn’t far behind. Once inside, she held court in a booth with Owen Thiele.

The gathering also celebrated the re-edition of Fendi’s croissant bag, a younger sister to the house’s signature Baguette style. Fendi Chief Creative Officer Maria Grazia Chiuri herself made a rare visit to L.A. to celebrate.

Later in the evening, A.G. Cook took over the DJ booth, and the dance floor was quickly flooded. Charli xcx, a collaborator of Cook’s, hopped behind the booth with him and kept the party dancing. All night, guests took turns on the mechanical bull—including Landon Barker, who rode it in a sleek leather jacket. Jell-O shots were passed around to help give people the courage to ride. Hayes Warner of The Shards arrived fashionably late, in classic L.A. manner, as did designer Morgan Stewart McGraw. They watched TVs flashing with photos from the inaugural issue of WYouth, from photos of Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle reliving their Pen15 characters to Devon Lee Carlson’s guide to the city. The event was also supported by Instants by Instagram—a feature heavily used on the dance floor.

As the night wound down, guests experienced the world of Guerlain with gift bags that included the Rouge G lipstick and the newest fragrance, L’Heure Bleue, along with an issue of WYouth and Fendi sunglasses—practical for the tired guests the following day. After all, the party was on a Thursday, which is a school night.

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charli xcx

Photo by Myles Hendrik Clairo

Photo by Myles Hendrik Paris Hilton and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik Hailey Bieber

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charli xcx and Romy Mars

Photo by Myles Hendrik Ava Nirui and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Romy Mars

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sara Moonves, Danielle Haim, Hailey Bieber and Alana Haim

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charli xcx and Clairo

Photo by Myles Hendrik Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner

Photo by Myles Hendrik A. G. Cook and Charli xcx

Photo by Myles Hendrik True Whitaker

Photo by Myles Hendrik Iris Law

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charlotte Lawrence

Photo by Myles Hendrik 2hollis and Sirena Warren

Photo by Myles Hendrik Claudia Sulewski

Photo by Myles Hendrik Towa Bird

Photo by Myles Hendrik Salem Mitchell

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charlotte Lawrence, Charli xcx and Odessa A’zion

Photo by Myles Hendrik Ava Nirui

Photo by Myles Hendrik Hailey Bieber and Tyrell Hampton

Photo by Myles Hendrik Cara Delevingne

Photo by Myles Hendrik Clairo

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sky Ferreira

Photo by Myles Hendrik Landon Barker

Photo by Myles Hendrik Nicholas Duvernay

Photo by Myles Hendrik Natalia Bryant

Photo by Myles Hendrik Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Photo by Myles Hendrik Whitney Peak

Photo by Myles Hendrik Alana Haim

Photo by Myles Hendrik

Photo by Myles Hendrik Alastair McKimm and Carin Backoff

Photo by Myles Hendrik Finneas and Claudia Sulewski

Photo by Myles Hendrik Vinnie Hacker

Photo by Myles Hendrik Claudia Sulewski, Owen Thiele, and Whitney Peak

Photo by Myles Hendrik Brooklyn Beckham

Photo by Myles Hendrik Benito Skinner and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Tyrell Hampton and guest

Photo by Myles Hendrik Reign Judge

Photo by Myles Hendrik W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Landon Barker

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sky Ferreira and Morgan Maher

Photo by Myles Hendrik Clara Cullen and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik Owen Thiele, Amita Rao and Lucy Freyer

Photo by Myles Hendrik Charli xcx and Sara Moonves

Photo by Myles Hendrik DJ Ross One and Harley Viera-Newton

Photo by Myles Hendrik Towa Bird and guest.

Photo by Myles Hendrik Fai Khadra

Photo by Myles Hendrik Alana Haim

Photo by Myles Hendrik Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner

Photo by Myles Hendrik Vinnie Hacker and Will Swinton

Photo by Myles Hendrik Sofia Testino

Photo by Myles Hendrik Jason Stewart

Photo by Myles Hendrik Danielle Haim, Hailey Bieber and Alana Haim

Photo by Myles Hendrik Natalia Bryant and Nicola Peltz Beckham