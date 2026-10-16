Inside WYouth’s L.A. Launch Party With Hailey Bieber, Charli xcx, Clairo, and More

Saddle Ranch Chop House, on Sunset Boulevard, has been a Hollywood institution since 1999. The Western-themed bar, adorned with mannequins in cowboy hats and chaps, has seen the likes of every celebrity in town—from Paris Hilton and Tom Cruise to Addison Rae. Given the bar’s status as a relic of the Y2K era, there was no location better suited to host the launch of WYouth, the nostalgia-infused younger sister magazine of W. On October 15, W Magazine joined forces with Fendi to celebrate the first issue at the iconic venue.
The evening was hosted by Hailey Bieber—the model, Rhode founder, and WYouth cover star—alongside W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and WYouth Editor Ava Nirui. The first to arrive were the Haim sisters, with Alana Haim immediately running to ride Saddle Ranch’s mechanical bull. (For one night only, it was covered in cheetah print—just for WYouth.) Shortly after, newlyweds Finneas and Claudia Sulewski arrived hand in hand, while the queen of ’00s style, Paris Hilton, entered clutching a rhinestone flip phone. Many of the stars featured in the issue came to celebrate—like Benito Skinner, Clairo, and Paloma Elsesser, just to name a few. Meanwhile, Romy Mars, a WYouth contributor who recently released the single “The Rage,” arrived in a black-and-white lace mini dress. Actress Odessa A’zion wasn’t far behind. Once inside, she held court in a booth with Owen Thiele.
The gathering also celebrated the re-edition of Fendi’s croissant bag, a younger sister to the house’s signature Baguette style. Fendi Chief Creative Officer Maria Grazia Chiuri herself made a rare visit to L.A. to celebrate.
Later in the evening, A.G. Cook took over the DJ booth, and the dance floor was quickly flooded. Charli xcx, a collaborator of Cook’s, hopped behind the booth with him and kept the party dancing. All night, guests took turns on the mechanical bull—including Landon Barker, who rode it in a sleek leather jacket. Jell-O shots were passed around to help give people the courage to ride. Hayes Warner of The Shards arrived fashionably late, in classic L.A. manner, as did designer Morgan Stewart McGraw. They watched TVs flashing with photos from the inaugural issue of WYouth, from photos of Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle reliving their Pen15 characters to Devon Lee Carlson’s guide to the city. The event was also supported by Instants by Instagram—a feature heavily used on the dance floor.
As the night wound down, guests experienced the world of Guerlain with gift bags that included the Rouge G lipstick and the newest fragrance, L’Heure Bleue, along with an issue of WYouth and Fendi sunglasses—practical for the tired guests the following day. After all, the party was on a Thursday, which is a school night.
Charli xcx
Clairo
Paris Hilton and Odessa A’zion
Hailey Bieber
Charli xcx and Romy Mars
Ava Nirui and Sara Moonves
Romy Mars
Sara Moonves, Danielle Haim, Hailey Bieber and Alana Haim
Charli xcx and Clairo
Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner
A. G. Cook and Charli xcx
True Whitaker
Iris Law
Charlotte Lawrence
2hollis and Sirena Warren
Claudia Sulewski
Towa Bird
Salem Mitchell
Charlotte Lawrence, Charli xcx and Odessa A’zion
Ava Nirui
Hailey Bieber and Tyrell Hampton
Cara Delevingne
Clairo
Sky Ferreira
Landon Barker
Nicholas Duvernay
Natalia Bryant
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Whitney Peak
Alana Haim
Alastair McKimm and Carin Backoff
Finneas and Claudia Sulewski
Vinnie Hacker
Claudia Sulewski, Owen Thiele, and Whitney Peak
Brooklyn Beckham
Benito Skinner and Sara Moonves
Tyrell Hampton and guest
Reign Judge
W Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg and Sara Moonves
Landon Barker
Sky Ferreira and Morgan Maher
Clara Cullen and Sara Moonves
Owen Thiele, Amita Rao and Lucy Freyer
Charli xcx and Sara Moonves
DJ Ross One and Harley Viera-Newton
Towa Bird and guest.
Fai Khadra
Alana Haim
Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner
Vinnie Hacker and Will Swinton
Sofia Testino
Jason Stewart
Danielle Haim, Hailey Bieber and Alana Haim
Natalia Bryant and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Nicola Peltz Beckham and Laura Love