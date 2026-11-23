On Friday night, Sienna Spiro helped Bloomingdale’s flip the switch on the holiday season. The 21-year-old British singer took over Lexington Avenue outside the department store’s 59th Street flagship, performing against a backdrop created in partnership with Ralph Lauren. For the occasion, Spiro wore a glossy red mackintosh coat pulled from the Ralph Lauren archives, styled with black leather driving gloves and towering Christian Louboutin heels—a suitably cinematic and festive look for Gotham. The appearance capped a whirlwind week for Spiro, who had just been named a 2027 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist.

After her set, Bloomingdale’s CEO Olivier Bron and Ralph Lauren chief branding and innovation officer David Lauren led the countdown to the reveal. This year’s windows lean fully into the house’s holiday mythology: tartan, velvet, polished wood, and warmly lit vignettes that conjure the sort of snow-dusted country-house fantasy Ralph Lauren has long made its own. For the first time, the brand also transformed the flagship’s facade with a massive illuminated log cabin installation. Among those who turned out for the festivities were François Arnaud, Karl-Anthony Towns, Brittany Snow, Lux Pascal, Nicky Hilton, Ben Ahlers, and Team USA Olympic stars Maia and Alex Shibutani.

The collaboration anchors Bloomingdale’s broader “A Treasured Holiday” campaign, which extends well beyond the windows. Inside, shoppers can visit a Ralph Lauren Holiday Shop stocked with Purple Label, Ralph Lauren Collection, and luxury gifts, alongside more than 50 seasonal activations ranging from an UGG takeover at Forty Carrots and a Barbour tea shop to Hermès beauty, Santaland, and designer pop-ups.

For one night, though, the spectacle belonged to Spiro—and to that unmistakable moment when New York officially starts to look like Christmas.

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA Brittany Snow

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA Sienna Spiro

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA Karl Anthony-Towns and Ben Ahler

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA Lux Pascal

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA Francois Arnaud

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA Maia Shibutani

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA Sienna Spiro

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA Francois Arnaud and Lux Pascal

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA David Lauren and Olivier Bron

Sansho Scott and Brendon Cook courtesy of BFA The Bloomingdale’s x Ralph Lauren windows

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's The UGG Parlor at Forty Carrots

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's The Barbour tea shop and pop-up at Bloomingdale’s