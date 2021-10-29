Meet the Contributors Behind the 2021 Originals Issue

Quil Lemons

Photographer, “Precious Lee Is the One”

Who was the first person who made you realize you could break the rules?

My grandmother. She told me that once you turn 50, you can do whatever the fuck you want, and she lives by that.

What is the most unoriginal thing people ask you?

“Is your last name actually Lemons?” I’m not sure at this point how many times I’ve addressed that. Yes, it is!

What’s the most original item of clothing in your closet?

I’m actually in the process of making it. It’s not done yet, but soon.

Courtesy of Takashi Homma.

Takashi Homma

Photographer, “The Originals: COCO”

What does originality mean to you?

Something different.

Whom do you consider original?

The baseball player Shohei Ohtani.

Who was the first person who made you realize you could break the rules?

Terry Jones, the founder of i-D magazine.

What’s the most original item of clothing in your closet?

A Brazilian jiujitsu uniform.

Marc Hundley.

Brian Molloy

Stylist, “Introducing the Row’s First Children’s Collection”

Whom do you consider original?

Enya. Not sure many people can do what she does.

Who was the first person who made you realize you could break the rules?

My friend Dara Salcman, from middle school.

What is the most unoriginal thing people ask you?

“How was your summer?”

What’s the most original item of clothing in your closet?

A red and yellow vintage Issey Sport jacket from the ’80s. It’s extremely weird, but kind of amazing.

Jack Furtado.

Laia Garcia-Furtado

Writer, “Alice Walton Envisions the Future of American Art”

Whom do you consider original?

Miuccia Prada. No one does it like her!

Who was the first person who made you realize you could break the rules?

The Mexican pop singer Gloria Trevi, with her song “Pelo Suelto.”

What’s the most original item of clothing in your closet?

A knee-length-ish navy blazer with a full fringed back from Raf Simons’s days at Jil Sander. It comes out only on very special occasions.

Courtesy of Ibrahim Kamara.

Ibrahim Kamara

Stylist, “Hairstylist Jawara Reaches New Heights”

Do you have a memory of a time when you broke the rules in a positive way?

Coming out to my parents. The greatest gift is freedom, and I cherish that.

Who was the first person who made you realize you could break the rules?

The artist Barry Kamen, the musician Yondo Sister, the gay men I saw around me in the ’90s in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

What does originality mean to you?

Being your true self.

Courtesy of Isabelle Wenzel.

Isabelle Wenzel

Photographer, “Fall Fashion Kicks Into High Gear”

Do you have a memory of a time when you broke the rules in a positive way?

I always break a rule if it appears to be meaningless.

Whom do you consider original?

I adore the embodied ideas of Buster Keaton—so skilled, so simple.

What is the most unoriginal thing people ask you?

“What’s the time?”

What’s the most original item of clothing in your closet?

My studio is stuffed with unique pieces. The most original is probably my self-painted shoe collection.