Meet the Contributors Behind the 2022 Best Performances Issue

Tim Elkaïm

Photographer, “Tour de Force”

Which film have you watched the most in your life?

The Last of the Mohicans, because it’s the first film I ever saw. I watch it at least once a year.

What do you consider the most memorable film scene of all time?

The diner scene at the end of To Our Loves [À Nos Amours]. Maurice Pialat, who plays the dad and who directed the movie, wasn’t supposed to be in it, but he decided to join at the last minute. It is a beautiful moment of chaos and poetry.

What is your favorite film quote?

“Dodge this,” from The Matrix.

Courtesy of Daniel Sallstrom.

Daniel Sallstrom

Makeup Artist, “Best Performances”

What do you consider the most memorable film scene of all time?

The scene in Mulholland Drive when they find the witch behind the diner.

What is your favorite art house film, and your favorite guilty pleasure film?

Persona, by Ingmar Bergman, is a masterpiece. My biggest guilty pleasure is probably The Lord of the Rings.

What is the first film that made a big impression on you?

All About My Mother [Todo Sobre Mi Madre], by Pedro Almodóvar. One of the most genuine queer films ever made.

Lucas Bullens.

Campbell Addy

Photographer, “Ahead of the Pack”

What is your favorite film quote?

“I’ll see you in another life, when we are both cats,” from Vanilla Sky. It encapsulates the theory of everlasting love.

Which film have you watched the most in your life?

The Lion King. Deep story lines and a great musical score.

Did you ever act in a school play or student film?

I played the neighborhood killer in my best mate’s short. I still have it. I watched it recently, and I just cringed. Let’s just say we were very committed as teenagers.

Courtesy of Ali Pirzadeh.

Ali Pirzadeh

Hairstylist, “Best Performances”

Which film has the best fashion?

Satyricon, by Federico Fellini. All of the hair, headpieces, and costumes are breathtaking.

Which film have you watched the most in your life?

Under the Tuscan Sun. My ultimate feel-good film. Who doesn’t dream of a hideaway like that?

What is the first film that made a big impression on you?

Stand by Me. Nine-year-old me had his first boy crush on River Phoenix.

Courtesy of Horacio Silva.

Horacio Silva

Writer, “Backstory: The Cartier Tank Watch”

What is your favorite film quote?

It’s hard to top Bette Davis in All About Eve, saying, “Fasten your seat belts—it’s going to be a bumpy night.”

What do you consider to be the film with the most beautiful fashion?

Luchino Visconti’s The Leopard [Il Gattopardo]. Everyone remembers the sumptuous formal wear, but the red shirts worn by Garibaldi’s troops were famously soaked in tea and left out in the sun to dry, for extra verisimilitude. That’s commitment.

Did you ever act in a school play or student film?

I did! I played Santa Claus and Antigone. I had the range.

Brendan Freeman.

Jazz Grant

Illustrator, “All ’90s, All the Time”

Which film have you watched the most in your life?

Amélie. When I was young, it was the first film I became obsessed with. I wanted to be inside it.

What is your favorite art house film, and your favorite guilty pleasure film?

Art house is Bad Blood [Mauvais Sang], directed by Leos Carax. Guilty pleasure is Mean Girls, but it’s not really guilty.

Did you ever act in a school play or student film?

I was one of the witches in Macbeth when I was 14.