On Wednesday, September 4, Naomi Campbell was on the penthouse level of the Domino Sugar Factory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, checking out a row of massive, bejeweled necklaces and watches. The diamonds, rubies, and sapphires were part of Bulgari’s new Tubogas collection, which the brand unveiled with a cocktail party that night. Guests including Dakota Johnson, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson, and more were treated not only to a night out on the town just ahead of New York Fashion Week, but also a comprehensive history lesson on the Tubogas legacy. The foyer of the party venue featured a mini-exhibition on Tubogas, a technique that gives a unique, ridged look to gold links on chains; the jewelry house coined the style in the 1940s. Lining the walls at Skylight at the Refinery were advertisements from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, along with photographs of iconic Tubogas pieces.

Johnson also took a spin through the baubles on display after she arrived at the party (causing nearly every attendee to dash to the entrance, phones up, in hopes of catching a glimpse of the star). The actress accented her a chocolate-brown Gucci slip dress with a dazzling Bulgari pendant necklace.

Monica Barbaro, Dakota Johnson, Damson Idris, and Masego Photograph by Myles Hendrik

King Princess Photograph by Myles Hendrik

Dakota Johnson, Naomi Campbell, and Paris Jackson Photograph by Myles Hendrik

Photograph by Myles Hendrik

In an area cordoned off for VIPs, Johnson, Jackson, and Campbell snapped photos together before sitting down to chat with Bulgari’s deputy CEO, Laura Burdese, and the company’s president of North America, Hervé Perrot. Later on in the evening, the musician Masego staged an intimate performance; he played a grand piano and sang while the artist Christopher Bauder’s kinetic light sculpture THE WAVE curved and bent overhead, flashing red and white.