Daniel Craig Is Worth $180 Million But His Kids Aren’t Getting His Money

If you’re lucky enough to be the offspring of Daniel Craig, you’ve likely inherited his debonair good looks and effortless charm. That’s about all you’d be inheriting, as Craig has just revealed that his children won’t collect his fortune after his death. His kids will have to earn their money like the rest of us — by going to work, as the actor finds the tradition of leaving his wealth to his children “quite distasteful,” and plans to donate his estate.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?,” Craig mused in a new interview with UK magazine Candis. He said that he’s inspired by other famous philanthropists, marveling that “...Andrew Carnegie gave away what, in today’s money, would be about 11 billion dollars. Which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.” (While no one is doubting Carnegie’s incredible philanthropic legacy, a bit of fact checking is needed: according to Forbes, Carnegie donated about $350 million of his fortune, or about $4.8 billion in today’s value.)

Still, Craig is very much interested in giving his money away. “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation,” he continued, decrying nepotism. “I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.” He’ll be following in the philanthropic pledged made by other insanely rich people, including Ashton Kutcher and Bill and Melinda Gates, who have committed to donating the bulk of their wealth in lieu of leaving to their kids (or pets).

Craig’s net worth is estimated to be around $160 million, and this is before the checks clear from his newest James Bond 007 flick, No Time to Die, and the two sequels to Knives Out, which People notes could net him an additional $100 million. That’s a lot of money that won’t go to his two daughters, Ella Craig, 29, from his first marriage, and his daughter with current wife Rachel Weisz, who was born in 2018.