Now that the Queen has officially made it to Westminster Hall, she will remain there, lying in state, until her funeral on Monday. Until then, the public has the opportunity to see the monarch’s coffin and pay their respects, but it has proven to be a long wait on line, and there are seemingly no exceptions. On Friday, David Beckham was spotted on “The Queue” as it has been dubbed, slowly waiting his turn to get to Westminster Hall, a journey that took him over 13 hours.

In an interview with ITV News, the soccer star revealed he got in line very early in the morning on Friday. “I thought by coming at 2 A.M. it was going to be a little bit quieter,” he told the reporter. “I was wrong.” At that point, it was two in the afternoon local time and, according to Town & Country, he finally made it inside Westminster around half past three, making Beckham’s total wait around 13 and a half hours. At one point, the line got so long, the government has to prohibit more people from joining it. Entry has now resumed, though the wait time is reportedly 24 hours now, with the line reaching five miles in length.

One would assume Beckham could get a fast pass of some sort to skip the line, considering not only his celebrity, but the fact that he met the Queen on multiple occasions, including when he received the Order of the British Empire from her in 2003. The former footballer seemed more than happy to wait on line, however, explaining that he was there for his late grandparents.

Beckham showing off his OBE alongside his wife, Victoria, in 2003. ROTA/Getty Images

“I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way so if my grandparents would have been here today, I know they would have wanted to be here,” he said. “So, I’m here on their behalf and on behalf of my family, and obviously to celebrate with everybody else here.”

Beckham continued, reminiscing on his favorite memory with the Queen, when he received his OBE for his services to football. “I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around her Majesty.” He emphasized the gravity of the occasion, calling it “a sad day,” but one “for us to remember the incredible legacy that she’s left.”

“This day was always going to be difficult and it’s difficult for the nation,” he said. “It’s difficult for everyone around the world because I think everyone is feeling it. Our thoughts are with the family and with everybody here today.”