Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, according to People magazine. The details of her passing were not immediately clear, but the impact of her life and career hardly needs explanation. She began her career in the original Broadway production of Hair in 1968 and broke through on film in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 classic The Godfather. Keaton was at the forefront of a new wave of Hollywood actresses who represented a different kind of woman on screen.

In many of her roles, she played strong, independent, and often opinionated women, yet she was never afraid to explore her characters’ quirks, insecurities, and flaws. She won an Academy Award in 1977 for Annie Hall and was nominated on three other occasions. She also earned a BAFTA Award, two Golden Globes, and a Tony nomination early in her career.

Keaton’s filmography spans both the Hollywood critical canon and the comfort-watch canon. The enduring popularity of films such as The First Wives Club, The Family Stone, Father of the Bride, and Book Club crossed generations.

In fashion, Keaton was considered a true original. Her distinct personal style frequently appeared on designers’ mood boards and inspired countless reinterpretations.

Below, Hollywood remembers Keaton.

Bette Midler

Along with Goldie Hawn, the two starred together in the 1990s classic The First Wives Club.

Kate Hudson

Hawn’s daughter, Hudson posted The First Wives Club’s iconic “You Don’t Own Me” scene in full on Instagram.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Williams-Paisley played Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride movies.

Kerry Washington

Viola Davis

Cynthia Nixon

Elizabeth Banks

“She was beloved in her industry. Every one of us idolizes her. Her influence on culture, fashion, art and women can’t be overstated. She was a delight. I am proud I have a career that allowed me to meet her and breathe her air.”

Ben Stiller

Whitney Cummings

Jeremy O. Harris

Deborah Cox

Holly Robinson Pete

Paul Fieg

Zac Posen

