On Friday, Doja Cat summoned every A-list celebrity in a 20 mile radius to her 27th birthday party. The event was Eyes Wide Shut-themed, referencing the Stanley Kubrick film starring Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise as a couple sucked into a secret sex party society. Doja’s look definitely seemed like a nod to Kidman — the hitmaker recently shaved her hair off, and she wore a long ginger wig under her gold-plated Venetian mask as she walked up to the venue. Over her shoulders was a long black velvet cape, and she was followed by a three-tier black and gold cake covered in Illuminati symbols.

Before the party even began, Doja Cat posted a message to her followers and perhaps a subtle threat to any guests considering a no-show.

“Hello everyone, it's my birthday today so I just wanted everyone to know I will be keeping tabs on each and every one of you who don't send me a happy birthday wish,” she said in her Instagram reel, in which she’s wearing a green lingerie slip and black lace cover up.

She continued, “The consequences will not be disclosed here but I just want you guys to know to tread lightly and thank you so much for all of the happy birthday wishes, I love you so much and be careful, bye.”

She need not have worried, because everyone fully committed to the theme and arrived for the party in style. Models Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner even coordinated their looks, black lingerie outfits with black masks. Hailey was in a vintage Victoria’s Secret chemise, and wore a velvet cape in black, thigh-high lace stockings, and a lace eye mask. Behind her, Justin Bieber followed in a cape and mask as well.

Jenner wore a lace veil over her corseted bodysuit, and matching gloves. She accessorized with Dolce & Gabbana earrings and Tom Ford Mary Jane pumps. Model Winnie Harlow wore a silver bra and a floor-length robe trimmed in feathers, and Justine Skye, H.E.R. and Normani all went with their own lingerie looks as well. Normani gifted fans with a TikTok of herself dancing in fishnets and her sheer, jeweled corset.

Other celebrities at the scene included Tyga, Coi Leray, Ty Dolla $ign, Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan.