No one knows how to take down an internet troll (or fool the entire music industry) like Doja Cat does. It’s no surprise either, as the rapper’s take-no-BS approach has long been a staple of her persona. “I love to go to war with trolls,” she said in a February interview with Variety. “That’s just what I’ve grown up with; I’ve been on the internet for 1,000 years and it’s just part of me.”

After the success of albums Hot Pink and Planet Her—which featured hits like “Woman” and “Kiss Me More”—the rapper said on Twitter that they were a “cash grab” that listeners (and seemingly the TikTok algorithm) fell for. And now, she has offered some clarity around her highly anticipated forthcoming album.

While the 27-year-old earned a Grammy Award for Best Pop Dup/Group Performance in 2022, last month, she wrote on Twitter that the majority of her rap verses are “mid” and “corny.” While there is something to be said for cashing a check and honest self reflection, Doja has also been hinting at the release of her next album First of All (although she initially teased it would be called Hellmouth and then later Moist Holes, so title TBD?).

Though fans have come to expect a sound that blends several genres, the artist’s next album is reportedly leaning more into the rap cannon. After leading us in several directions concerning the project’s sound over the last few months (rave, R&B, punk) a short snippet played on a recent Instagram live confirmed the rap-leanings of First of All. She also explained that she was pranking the outlet in saying that her next album would be rave-influenced.

Since her ascent in the spotlight, Doja has not been afraid to express her qualms both with her expanding fanbase and the music industry at large. Last year, the artist said she was “quitting music” after a festival snafu and affirmed that sentiment in April.

And her trolling ways are not only reserved for social media, either. At last week’s Met Gala, she used prostehtics to channel Choupette—the adored cat of Karl Lagerfeld—and spoke to reporters in a series of meows.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The life of Doja Cat may be tough (or a bit confusing) these days, but it is nice to see an artist unrestrained by the confides of the music industry and unafraid to explore her sound on her own terms. While she has yet to announce a date for First of All, it is rumored to be scheduled for sometime in 2023.