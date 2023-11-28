Much like Linda Evangelitsa won’t put up with a significant other’s breathing, Dolly Parton doesn’t have time for your text messages. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Parton (who famously is only able to be reached via fax) explained just why she is so opposed to texting.

“I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me,” the singer said. “I don’t text ’cause I don’t want to have to answer.” Makes perfect sense!

Parton later went on to clarify that while she is a “low-tech girl in a high-tech world” who could learn how to text, she has “too much to think about” and would rather leave all of that up to her team. “I’m certainly not a stupid person. I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine [and] call in my creative stuff to my crew,” she told Barrymore, adding, “I don’t have time to just sit with my face in the phone all day.”

While many with a similar approach to phone calls would make exceptions for those close to them, Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus explained that she has to jump through various hoops to contact the legendary singer.

“Every time I coordinate and communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax,” Cyrus revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The 31-year-old later added that because Parton is “rarely on the phone,” she has “someone scan the fax [and] put it into a text message” which is then sent to Cyrus.

Kenny Rogers and Reba had a similar experiences, which the latter recounted on Watch What Happens Live, explaining that Parton doesn’t text, email, or even use a landline. Just a trusty fax machine. Parton is definitely on to something. The fact that such stars are willing to use outdated office machines just to get in touch with her, yes, speaks to her status as an icon. But it might also remind us to put away those pesky little screens every once in a while. And don’t worry, if Parton wants to talk to you, she’ll be in touch somehow—even if it requires a carrier pigeon. “I’ll answer it if I want to talk to ’em or I’ll call ’em back when I can.”