For more than a year now, the designer Donna Karan has been hard at work distributing free digital therapy programs to Covid-19 frontline workers. Meanwhile, the cavernous, 5,000-square-foot headquarters of her philanthropic foundation, Urban Zen, has lain dormant. But this week, it suddenly flooded with life. The airy space easily (and safely) accommodated the two dozen or so who attended the private opening of “Truth About Me,” a new exhibition curated by Mashonda Tifrere on view through April 16. (The musician and Love & Hip Hop: New York alum met Karan in 2017, when she stopped by Urban Zen’s Sag Harbor location and the designer happened to be there.) With Karan on board, Tifrere set about selecting 19 female or nonbinary artists who explore identity and the human condition for a show timed to Women’s History Month. Take a look inside, here.

Lauren Pearce, Split Pea, 2021. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

Tawny Chatmon, Cylvia, In Honor of Her Grandmother, 2021, Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

Jazmin Hayes, Solange, 2020. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

Adrienne Brown, Bijou in Green, 2020. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

Yulia Bas, Him 2, 2021. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

Lauren Pearce, Prickly Pink, 2020. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

REWA, Somadina with Bicycle, 2021. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

Adrienne Brown, 13, 2021. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2020.

Lauren Pearce, Route 128, 2021. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

Lauren Pearce, Blind Contour II, 2021. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.

Monica Ikegwu, She's Aware, 2021. Featured in the exhibition “Truth About Me,” on display at Urban Zen in New York City through April 17, 2021.