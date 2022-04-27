When Olivia Wilde presented her directorial followup to Booksmart, the highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling, at the 2022 CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, she revealed to the crowd a question she’s been asking herself lately. “‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?” With her latest project, a psychological thriller set in a 1950s utopia starring Florence Pugh and Wilde’s boyfriend, Harry Styles, it seems she’s working to change that.

Don’t Worry Darling centers around couple Alice and Jack, living what seems to be the perfect life in an idyllic experimental community, albeit one where women are not allowed to leave the house. As Alice stays home all day, Jack goes to his job at a shady, but powerful company, where he’s working on something called the Victory Project, slated to change the world. As Alice gets more suspicious of her husband, and the society around her, things begin to fall apart. The trailer hits a climax during various sex scenes, one where Alice receives oral sex from Jack on the dining room table, and another that takes place in the kitchen, as Chris Pine’s character looks on.

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” Wilde said during the presentation. “Not just material, tangible things…But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.” She continued, asking, “What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?”

Wilde cited her inspirations for the film as Inception, The Matrix, and The Truman Show, “movies that push the boundaries of our imagination.” She also spoke about the lead actors, calling Pugh “brilliant, sexy, fierce and tough,” and jokingly referring to Styles as “an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I am aware of,” adding that he’s “nothing short of a revelation in this part.”

As of now, it’s unclear when the public will get to see this steamy trailer, but it sounds like it will make quite the splash when it does finally reach the internet.

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in theater on September 23, 2022. Along with Pugh, Styles, and Pine, the film also stars Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll.