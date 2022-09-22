The show that puts the pleasure in the term “guilty pleasure,” Emily in Paris, is back for another round of unapologetically ridiculous storylines, over-the-top outfits, and hot love interests. After a successful season two, Netflix ordered up two more seasons of the Darren Star-created series, meaning we’re getting a lot more Emily and a lot more Paris (as well as possibly some London mixed it) over the next few years.

Season two ended on a major cliff hanger, with Emily forced to make the decision between staying on at Savoir in attempt to “Americanize” the company, or joining Sylvie as she builds out a new marketing firm. In addition, Emily remains confused and in love, juggling the hot chef, Gabriel, and her now-boyfriend, Alfie. Season three will likely bring at least some closure to these crossroads in Emily’s life, but it will most definitely bring some outrageous outfits. Photos from Netflix already prove that neither Emily nor stylist Patricia Field have lost their love for bold colors and pattern clashing. As we wait to see what questionable decisions the marketing whiz will make this time around, check out every look we’ve seen so far from Emily in Paris season three.

Netflix Lily Collins as Emily in a gingham bralette with a textured black cardigan on top.

Netflix Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) elevates a white shirtdress with a coral statement belt while Emily brings the color in a bright green Miu Miu wool parka.

Netflix Emily goes glam in a silver sequined high-neck dress during an intimate moment with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Netflix The French trio look stylish in their formal workwear.

Netflix Apparently, Emily is on a gingham kick this season.

Netflix Emily is a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow, double-breasted coat, eyelet turtleneck, and platform heels. She finished off her ensemble with floral Paul & Joe socks, a bandana, and a Gucci bag. Mindy (Ashley Park), meanwhile shines in a gold suit with silver platform heels of her own.

Netflix While Mindy goes tonal in a palm tree-printed green suit and mint bag, Emily bundles up in a colorful sweater and green knee-high boots. Camille, meanwhile, looks chic as always in a graphic jacket, jeans, and a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.

Netflix Even Emily is embracing the big pants trend, pairing these wide-leg trousers with red platform heels and a shrunken polkadot sweater.