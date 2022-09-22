A Breakdown of All the Looks From Emily in Paris Season 3
The show that puts the pleasure in the term “guilty pleasure,” Emily in Paris, is back for another round of unapologetically ridiculous storylines, over-the-top outfits, and hot love interests. After a successful season two, Netflix ordered up two more seasons of the Darren Star-created series, meaning we’re getting a lot more Emily and a lot more Paris (as well as possibly some London mixed it) over the next few years.
Season two ended on a major cliff hanger, with Emily forced to make the decision between staying on at Savoir in attempt to “Americanize” the company, or joining Sylvie as she builds out a new marketing firm. In addition, Emily remains confused and in love, juggling the hot chef, Gabriel, and her now-boyfriend, Alfie. Season three will likely bring at least some closure to these crossroads in Emily’s life, but it will most definitely bring some outrageous outfits. Photos from Netflix already prove that neither Emily nor stylist Patricia Field have lost their love for bold colors and pattern clashing. As we wait to see what questionable decisions the marketing whiz will make this time around, check out every look we’ve seen so far from Emily in Paris season three.