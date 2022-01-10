Emily is Heading Back to Paris (and Maybe London) for Two More Seasons

Controversies (of which there were many) aside, Emily in Paris season two was an inarguable hit. Fans globally can’t get enough of Emily Cooper’s questionable life and outfit choices, so it should come as no surprise that Netflix just ordered up some more of it. According to Variety, Emily in Paris has been renewed for two seasons by the streaming service, meaning Emily better double-up on those French classes because she’s staying in the city of love.

The renewal comes following a cliff hanger at the end of season two where Emily is forced to decide whether she wants to join Sylvie’s new marketing firm, or remain under the tutelage of Madeline as they try to “Americanize” Savoir. In the final scene of the season, Emily calls up Sylvie to let her know she’s made a decision, but the screen cuts to black before we get to hear it for ourselves.

Season three will most likely explore Emily’s choice, as well as the increasingly complicated love triangle (or really square at this point) between Emily, her neighbor Gabriel, Camille, and now, Emily’s boyfriend, Alfie. According to Variety, while the show will remain set in Paris, production is exploring some other locations for filming, including London. Considering Alfie ended season two by returning to his hometown and convincing Emily to try out long distance, we can expect Emily to head to the UK at some point in season three. Aside from that, not much is known about what’s to come for Emily. No doubt, some more out-there outfits courtesy of the show’s costume designer, Patricia Field, and hopefully, an increase in Sylvie content. Other than that, Emily’s chaotic life can be hard to predict.