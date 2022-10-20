Three months after shaking the internet by liking tweets about cheating men and being single, Emily Ratajkowski is finally setting the record straight about her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model opened life as a single mom, the emotions bouncing around in her head, and experiencing the New York dating scene for basically the first time.

“I feel all the emotions,” Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

Breakup rumors started circling around Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard over the summer when the model was spotted out without a wedding ring. Then, reports of cheating followed, seemingly confirmed by those tweets liked by Ratajkowski that had sentiments like, “Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata.” In September, Page Six reported that Ratjkowski had filed for divorce, and the model followed that up with a now-deleted TikTok where she referred to herself as “a recently single person.”

Despite all of that, even now Ratajkowski won’t discuss her relationship with Bear-McClard, out of respect for their son’s privacy, though she did open up a bit about her current dating life. “I have gone on dates,” she said. “But give me time.” That’s a fair request considering basically ever since the reports of her divorce, the media has been playing matchmaker, trying to set Ratajkowski up with various famous men. Most notably, there were many rumors about a possible relationship between the model and Brad Pitt. That was never confirmed, though, Ratajkowski was then seen out with another man, DJ Orazio Rispo.

Ratajkowski and Rispo were spotted making out in New York City last week, but at this point, it seems like the model is just enjoying herself. “Now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts,’” she said. As for if she likes enough “parts” of Rispo to see him again, we will have to wait to find out.