ALL GOOD THINGS...
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
It was only a matter of time before we saw a celebrity couple call it quits in 2022. Still, the news of formerly beloved couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s split less than two weeks into the year came as a shock. The actors went the public route, releasing a joint statement on Instagram, whereas model Chanel Iman and NFL player Sterling Shepard, also newly separated, have stayed mum. If only every celebrity couple could have as good of a year as Julia Fox and Kanye West have so far. Stay up to date on the year’s biggest breakups, here.