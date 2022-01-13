Jason Momoa sent his millions of followers into shock on Wednesday, January 13, when he shared a message from himself and Lisa Bonet that no one saw coming: Sixteen years into their marriage, they have decided to part ways. “We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the actors wrote. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become.”

Momoa and Bonet, who officially married in 2017, reportedly first met at a jazz club in 2005. At that point, Momoa already had feelings for Bonet, whom he grew up watching on The Cosby Show. The pair welcomed their first child, Lola, in 2007, and another named Nakoa-Wolf a year later. They concluded the message by stating their devotion to their children is “unwavering.”