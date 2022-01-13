ALL GOOD THINGS...

The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022

It was only a matter of time before we saw a celebrity couple call it quits in 2022. Still, the news of formerly beloved couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s split less than two weeks into the year came as a shock. The actors went the public route, releasing a joint statement on Instagram, whereas model Chanel Iman and NFL player Sterling Shepard, also newly separated, have stayed mum. If only every celebrity couple could have as good of a year as Julia Fox and Kanye West have so far. Stay up to date on the year’s biggest breakups, here.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa sent his millions of followers into shock on Wednesday, January 13, when he shared a message from himself and Lisa Bonet that no one saw coming: Sixteen years into their marriage, they have decided to part ways. “We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the actors wrote. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become.”

Momoa and Bonet, who officially married in 2017, reportedly first met at a jazz club in 2005. At that point, Momoa already had feelings for Bonet, whom he grew up watching on The Cosby Show. The pair welcomed their first child, Lola, in 2007, and another named Nakoa-Wolf a year later. They concluded the message by stating their devotion to their children is “unwavering.”

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker
A little over a week into 2022, model Delilah Belle Hamlin and former Love Island contestant Eyal Booker confirmed to People that their two-year relationship was no more. The pair met in 2019, a year after Booker starred on the British reality show.

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard
Model Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard officially called it quits after the latter quietly filed for divorce last June. The pair started dating in January of 2018, and by the end of that same year, Shepard had proposed. A star-studded wedding soon followed, and the pair went on to welcome two daughters, Cali Clay and Cassie Snow. Neither Iman nor Shepard has publicly commented on the split, which People reported less than a week into 2022. At least we’ve still got Tom Brady and Gisele.