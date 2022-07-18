Emily Ratajkowski hit the streets of New York City on Sunday for a stroll around town as rumors surrounding her relationship continue to gain momentum. The model put on her best silk summer dress and grabbed a pal for her walk, showing off her newly naked ring finger.

Ratajkowski stayed cool in the summer heat in a butter yellow dress from Mirror Palais, featuring a top held together by just a string and a midi skirt, making the outfit resemble more like seperates than a one piece from the front. The model then paired the look with some orange and brown PVC sandals, and her favorite Paco Rabbane chain bag. The one accessory she did not slip on before leaving her apartment, however, was her wedding ring. Likely, that’s related to the rumors that Ratajkowski’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard has cheated on her. Page Six reported the news, with a source calling Bear-McClard a “serial cheater.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard talking a walk with her son in NYC in May. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married during a courthouse ceremony in February 2018, two weeks after publicly announcing their relationship. They welcomed their son, Sylvester, in March 2021. Breakup rumors began last week when Ratajkowski was initially seen without her wedding ring on Thursday, though it doesn’t appear that she has filed for divorce just yet. As of now, neither Ratajkowski nor Bear-McClard have spoken out about the situation, but the model’s ringless walks seem like quite the silent statement.