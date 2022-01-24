While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have kept their date nights very much in the realm of the “every person,” Kanye West and Julia Fox are going in the complete opposite direction: to couture week in Paris. The pair spent the weekend in the city of love, attending various runway shows, rubbing elbows with fashion elite, and putting on a bit of a show themselves.

The spectacle began on Sunday when the couple stepped out for the Kenzo fall 2022 menswear show, the first under the brand’s new creative director, Nigo, a longtime friend of West. In matching Canadian tuxedo’s the pair resembled the 2022 version of Britney and Justin at the 2001 American Music Awards. West kept to his usual wardrobe of Balenciaga in a denim jacket and jeans, finishing his look off with black boots from Red Wing, his recent go-to footwear. Fox meanwhile, had just come from designer Daniel Roseberry’s showroom, which explains her Schiaparelli-heavy look. On top, the actress wore a jacket from the brand’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection with a pair of conic breast cups that can’t help but recall an iconic look from Madonna, who may or may not end up casting Fox in her upcoming biopic. The chunky statement earrings were also Schiaparelli originals. On the bottom, Fox revealed she actually took the Carhartt pants right off Roseberry, and tucked them into a pair of Diesel boots for a head to toe denim ensemble. Fox finished off the look with a slicked back bun and her eyes swathed in heavy charcoal black makeup.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

One quick change later and the couple was suddenly in completely new looks to visit Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy’s house in Paris. For the occasion, Fox—still rocking the raccoon-eye makeup—donned a one-shoulder red leather dress by the American designer. She paired the dress with a black leather trench and a pair of silver Balenciaga thigh-highs, worn by Kim Kardashian back in 2016. West faded into the background a bit behind her in an all-black leather ensemble, complete with his Red Wing boots and some shocking ice blue contacts.

Instagram/@lucienpages

On Monday, Fox and West paired up again, ditching matching denim for leather in order to attend Roseberry’s own couture show. This time, Fox opted for a black Schiaparelli mini dress with thigh-high leather boots, accessorizing with some classic Roseberry pieces, a lock bag and oversized gold earrings, her intense eye makeup still intact. West, meanwhile, rewore his full leather look from the night before, adding his now-signature black mask with two eye hole slits.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox’s trip abroad comes not long after the actress clarified her relationship with West, saying she isn’t with him for his money or clout. “Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real,” she said on the most recent episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits.“I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than, like, eyes on me. I couldn't care less.”

Fashion month is just beginning, so it’s possible we see a lot more of Fox in our future if she and West continue their jaunt from show to show. If that’s the case, get ready for a lot more interesting fashion moments, and an Internet’s worth of reactions and memes to whatever this eccentric couple steps out in next.