Will Julia Fox Costar in the Madonna Biopic?

Yes, Madonna and Kanye West collaborated years ago, but Madonna herself gave a little bit more context to why she was spotted hanging out with with West and his new girlfriend Julia Fox this weekend: she’s casting for her biopic. Her interest, it turns out, was more about meeting Julia, with West and the rest of his entourage being an added bonus. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………,” the queen of pop wrote in an Instagram post sharing fresh photos from the power hang.

For the past few years, Madonna has been busy preparing her own biopic which she plans to both co-write and direct. She’s shared frequent updates on the writing process on social media (even streaming a writing session with Diablo Cody live on Instagram), though casting and filming dates remain unknown as yet. Still, it only makes sense that Madonna would be on the lookout for promising young acting talent to fill out the cast.

So could Fox be tapped to play Madonna herself? Hey, anything is possible. We also know from that Diablo Cody livestream that Madonna’s sister Paula will be a major character in the film, and it’s possible to imagine Fox in that part as well. Although there’s one close Madonna associate that Fox shares an uncanny resemblance to (in both appearance and attitude), the Internet has long been aware of, even before Fox started dating West.

We’re talking of course about the actress Debi Mazar, who is unquestionably Madonna’s longest-serving celebrity friend.

The legend goes that a pre-fame Madonna met Mazar on the dance floor of the seminal club Danceteria and eventually asked her to do her makeup for her debut music video “Everybody.” While other celebs friends have come and gone from Madonna’s orbit, Mazar, who found success as an actor in her own right, has been a constant. To this day, she’s almost always a guest at Madonna’s exclusive destination birthday parties.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The thing is, ever since Fox burst onto the acting scene in 2019’s Uncut Gems, the Internet has been trying to conjure this exact casting situation.

Fox is also well aware of the similarities.

“I love Debi Mazar,” she told Refinery 29 in 2019 when asked about women in the entertainment industry she looks up to. “She and I are probably the most similar because we’re both New York club kids, very colorful life, wild child, independent New York girls. I always look to her. If she could do it, I could do it.”

Granted, we may be jumping to conclusions here, but is this not the most obvious of conclusions to jump to?