Kanye West and Julia Fox must be taking things to the next level, because the rapper just introduced her to a handful of his friends. West and Fox spent Wednesday night at the 1920s-themed restaurant, Delilah, in Los Angeles, where they were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, and more famous faces.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, the group can be seen sitting on a couch, chatting, and dancing while Drake is playing in the background. Madonna seems to be talking a bit with Mayweather while Fox is to their right, sitting on West’s lap.

West and Madonna had previously worked together on a track from the later’s 2008 album Hard Candy, and last year Madonna said that West’s album Donda was the only recent new music she felt inspired by. Though, she added “I can’t say I agree with all of his politics.” (Madonna is also known to have something of a friendship with Kim Kardashian as well).

In any event, Fox stepped out in another look that seemed to be curated by her new boyfriend for the evening. She wore a black leather crop top turtleneck with matching gloves, and a pair of extremely low-slung leather pants, gathered and tucked into black boots. Fox finished off the look with the Balenciaga Hourglass Bag, which has pretty much become her staple since she started dating Demna fanboy, West.

Fox spoke about the relationship with West in a recent episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits. “For right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations,” she said. “There’s no labels.”

Fox and West first met on New Years Eve in Miami and since, have been spotted together multiple times on various dates. In a post for Interview, Fox revealed that following their second date at Carbone in NYC, West surprised her with racks and racks of clothing. “It was every girl’s dream come true,” she wrote. “It felt like a real Cinderella moment.” Fox admitted that she doesn’t “know where things are headed” with West, but she’s “loving the ride.”