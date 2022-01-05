Kanye West and Julia Fox Can't Stop Going to Carbone

That spicy rigatoni vodka really hooks you in. So much so that, just three days after getting together for a dinner at celebrity-favorite Italian restaurant Carbone’s Miami outpost, rumored couple Julia Fox and Kanye West reunited for another evening together, this time in New York City, where they went to, you guessed it... Carbone’s original Greenwich Village location.

The pair got together on Tuesday night for another round of antipasti following a trip to Broadway's August Wilson Theatre to see Jeremy O. Harris’s multi Tony-nominated Slave Play. According to People, after taking in the three act show, West and Fox stayed at the theater for 45 minutes, chatting with Harris and the cast. People’s source reports West “was excited [Fox] was there.” Apparently Julia also “seemed very happy to be with [West]."

For the play, Fox wore a tie-dye Sies Marjan overcoat, on top of black pants tucked into black leather boots. When it was time to go to dinner, however, Fox swapped the statement piece for a black leather trench, showing off her pants underneath—very low-waisted trousers with an exposed thong feature.

Fox and West’s date night comes after Page Six reported the pair is, in fact, dating. A source told the site, the two are “kind of kindred spirits” and they have helped each other “recover” from their respective former relationships. As of now, neither West nor Fox have confirmed the coupling, but if the Carbone dates continue, that may be the only answer we need. There are still locations of the restaurant in Las Vegas and Hong Kong for the burgeoning couple to hit up after all.