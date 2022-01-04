Katie Holmes Ushers in Statement Coat Season in a Dark Green Peacoat

The holiday season is officially behind us, which means we’ve entered the part of winter where we must endure the cold with none of the jolly, Christmastime cheer. If that sounds disheartening, let Katie Holmes present a fool-proof method for fighting of seasonal depression: a bright, statement coat. The actress stepped out in New York City on Monday in a colorful ensemble topped with a deep green peacoat, reminding those in cold climates across the globe that a good coat really can make everything better.

Holmes seemed to be trying out her best The Undoing cosplay when she put on a long, double-breasted coat from Mango that would make Grace Fraser’s heart skip a beat. The actress paired the piece with a multicolored sweater, some baggy purple trousers, and New Balance sneakers. She finished off the already colorful ensemble with a mint green Chanel bag and a leopard print face mask. Holmes seemed to be running some errands in the look, as she was carrying a black tote and a brown paper bag. It is possible she was heading to the bookstore to pick up a copy of Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, which she later showed off on her Instagram.

The actress’ jaunt around the city comes after she partook in the at home New Year’s Eve trend over the weekend. Holmes shared a shot from her evening on Instagram, featuring a bowl of floating tea light candles on a table. “Happy 2022!!!!” she wrote. “Love and light.”