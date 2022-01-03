What is Going on With Julia Fox and Kanye West?

As Kim Kardashian continues to double down on her romance with the Kris Jenner-approved Pete Davidson, it seems that Kanye West is entering 2022 with a new dating mindset. After weeks of a pro-Kimye speaking tour, which ended in his purchase of the house directly across the street from his ex, West appears ready to head in a different direction. On New Years Day, the rapper went out to dinner in Miami with actress and current queen of Downtown New York Julia Fox and now, they’re reportedly...dating.

Initially following their date night at Carbone’s South Beach location on Saturday night, TMZ reported there was “nothing serious” going on between West and the Uncut Gems star. Now though, Page Six is claiming the pair is, in fact, a couple. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely,” a source told Page Six. “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

Fox, meanwhile, has been dealing with her own ex. The actress took to her Instagram Stories for two days late last month where she repeatedly called out her son’s father, Peter Artemiev, labeling him a “dead beat dad” and sharing many photos, videos, and stories about him and his alleged infidelity and unsavory character. Artemiev, for his part, told Page Six, “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent,” saying he would not comment further “out of respect for her privacy and to protect” their son, Valentino.

Like West, it seems as though Fox is ready to move on, and if something is actually going on between them following their date night over spicy rigatoni, it wouldn’t be the first time Fox got involved with a musician, though maybe her first non-fictional one. The actress had a rendezvous with The Weeknd, albeit it was for her role in Uncut Gems. Still, she probably picked up some tips from the experience, as well as how to deal with a chaotic narcissist, a la Adam Sandler’s character. Those skills will only come in handy if the Carbone date nights with West continue.