While the true nature of their relationship is still up in the air, at this point, it seems clear that, at the very least, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson like spending time together. In the last few days, the pair has been spotted together multiple times, on both sides of the country. So, how does momager Kris feel about this? Apparently pretty darn good.

According to E!, Kris Jenner is “obsessed” with Davidson and is “really excited about having him around.” Plus, she isn’t the only one. “The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him,” the source said.

The news comes after Davidson and Kardashian were spotted at a movie theater in Staten Island over the weekend where they saw a movie about another unlikely couple, House of Gucci. Throughout the next couple days, Davidson was seen leaving Kardashian’s hotel in the Financial District and Kardashian was later spotted leaving his SI condo. The two then brought things to the west coast when they were photographed having breakfast in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. It’s unclear how they got to California so quickly considering they were seen in New York the day before, but apparently, their love is so strong, it transcends time and space.

Next up for the couple could be a Christmas with the Kardashian family. According to E!, Davidson has the invite, and maybe he will even bring his mom along for the festivities. There’s also a chance Kardashian joins the comedian in Miami for his New Year’s Eve live special with Miley Cyrus. “He has told her he'd love for her to be there,” E!’s source said. If Kardashian needs a good NYE-worthy Balenciaga outfit for the night, we have the perfect one in mind.