Finally, after three long years, the wait is over—a trailer for the second season of Russian Doll is here and promises that the show remains trippy and existential as ever. This time, though, it seems as if the Groundhog Day-esque time loop narrative twist will be different. When Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) steps onto the subway platform at 77th Street, she seems to have traveled back to the 1980s—a fate she considers “worse than death.”

In season two, instead of dying over and over again until she can get to the root of her 36th birthday-death (you should have stopped reading by now if you were fearing season one spoilers), Nadia decides “the universe” is making her step back in time, over and over, until she can figure out how and why she can travel between decades. She’s joined once again by Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett), her pal from the first season who was introduced to her when she realized they both kept dying on the same day at roughly the same time (later on, it is explained that the two were bound in life and death because of a particular bodega situation that led them to cross paths at exactly the time they both needed each other). Her best friend Maxine (Greta Lee) also comes along for the ride on one of her trips, per the trailer that Netflix just released today.

According to the trailer, it seems that this time around, Nadia has unfinished family business to tend to and some intergenerational trauma to unpack as she searches for meaning by hopping into the portal to travel back to the past. The series will land on Netflix on April 20, the exact date you might find yourself in need a trippy time travel binge.

Take a peek at what you can expect from season two of Russian Doll at the trailer below. (By the way, releasing a new trailer on Thursday? What a concept.)