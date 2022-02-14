There are a lot of questions in this crazy world to which we will never receive answers. Who is photoshopping these pictures Kanye West keeps posting on social media? What is Pete Davidson thinking about all of this drama? Are we just getting swept up in another dramatic promotion cycle ahead of West’s new album, Donda 2? We may never find out the truth behind these questions, but in all this mess, there’s one thing we do know—that Julia Fox and Kanye West are officially broken up, and Fox is not crying over any of it. The now ex-girlfriend of West is setting the record straight about at least some of her feelings on the situation, providing the only clear narrative to a story getting more dramatic by the minute.

On Monday morning, Fox took to Instagram to share a Daily Mail headline she didn’t appreciate. “It’s all over for Kanye West and Julia Fox,” it read. “Tearful actress jets out of LAX alone after liking his ex Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post and deleting all photos of the rapper.” Now, there’s a lot to address in this headline, but Fox ignored all of it except for one word: tearful.

“Y’all are straight trash,” Fox wrote, tagging the Daily Mail. “I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! If anything I’ve been laughing more than before.” The actress explained that if she looked disheveled, it’s because she had to run from terminal one to terminal seven when she was late for her plane, which to be fair, could reduce any traveler to tears.

Instagram/@juliafox

Fox’s statement comes as another Fox, Fox News, reported the actress and rapper are officially done. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," Fox’s rep confirmed to the site. Meanwhile, West is too busy beefing with all of Hollywood to make his own comment on the situation. Throughout the weekend, West shared (and often quickly deleted) posts on Instagram, calling out Pete Davidson, telling the comedian to stay away from West and Kardashian’s four kids, and teasing some sort of battle between the two of them. As for if it was West’s online behavior, his recent jaunts with a Kardashian doppelgänger, or his constant pleas to get back with his wife that broke up his relationship with Fox, it’s unclear.

Despite the split, though, relations seem to be OK between Fox and West at this point. Following the news, Fox posted on Instagram saying that, while she has love for West, she was never in love with him. “Jesus Christ what do you guys think I am 12 years old?!” she wrote in a post where she also clarified she has cried once in 2022, though not over her relationship with West. Most likely, though, more information will continue to come out. Fox has proven to be very outspoken, and it’s only a matter of time before she tells her side of the story. At the very least, she has already teased that all the tea will be in her book, proving she’s making the most of her time in the spotlight. “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler,” she wrote.