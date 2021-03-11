Emily Ratajkowski Announces The Birth of First Child

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, have welcomed their first child, she announced. Sylvester Apollo Bear, was born on March 8, and she shared an intimate photo of the newborn.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” Ratajkowski wrote on Instagram. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.” In the photo, she is tenderly breastfeeding her baby in their hospital bed; it is refreshing to see a celebrity openly normalizing breastfeeding as a natural biological process.

Before Sly was born, Ratajkowski also shared several exquisite maternity photos that celebrated the beauty of motherhood and challenged the notion that a pregnant body is inherently desexualized. Ratajkowski spoke to that dichotomy, writing that “Sometimes I feel like Winnie the Pooh in human form, other times like a fertility goddess with a juicy butt,” on an Instagram post.

She also just wrote a book called My Body, which will be released in October 2021. It’s a collection of essays in which she muses on “feminism, sexuality, and power, of men's treatment of women and women's rationalizations for accepting that treatment.” It’s set to be one of this year’s must-reads.