Emma Stone Has Been a Mom For Two Weeks

It seems Emma Stone has reached another major life milestone rather quietly. Not only does TMZ report that she’s a new mother, but she’s been one for about two weeks now. The gossip site reports that she gave birth in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, March 13. The father is the Stone’s husband Dave McCary, whom the actress reportedly secretly married last fall.

This is the first child for both.

Stone, 32, and McCary, 35, first met back in 2016 when Stone hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live where McCary, a longtime collaborator with cast mates Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennet, was a segment director. McCary directed Stone in the segment “Wells For Boys,” and the rest is history. The pair became engaged by late 2019, and while the coronavirus pandemic caused them to postpone their original wedding date, the couple eventually tied the knot in a private ceremony near the end of 2020.

TMZ reports little on Stone and McCary’s new baby. There’s no word, for example, on whether Jennifer Lawrence is the godmother.