Emma Stone has been keeping a bit of a low profile lately, choosing her public appearances very carefully. That’s why it was so shocking on Thursday night when the actress attended a red carpet. Stone stepped out for the premiere of Jesse Eisenberg’s feature directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, and it was a reminder of how much we miss seeing the actress on a regular basis.

Stone doesn’t actually appear in the film, which tells the story of a mother and son—played by Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard—trying to forge a relationship. Instead, Stone produced it, alongside her husband, Dave McCary. Still, the actress attended the premiere in New York City to provide her support for the project.

Stone dressed fairly casually for the event, going with her usual Louis Vuitton, styled by Petra Flannery. She wore an off white dress with a draped bodice and mid-length skirt. Stone added a black and gold belt on the waist, black leather boots, and two gold necklaces, finishing things off with a bold red lip.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

McCary was seen arriving to the event with Stone, but opted to not walk the red carpet with his wife and the film’s stars. The couple has kept a fairly low profile since they started dating in 2016. In 2020, they tied the knot in a very private ceremony and welcomed a child together in March 2021. In addition to working on When You Finish Saving the World together, the spouses also co-produced The Curse, a Showtime series also starring Stone, which will likely premiere this year.