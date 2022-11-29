You may know Jesse Eisenberg as the lead of FX’s divorce tale Fleishman Is in Trouble, or perhaps as the inscrutable Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network. Now, the actor is making his directorial debut—and enlisting a host of stars to helm the film. The trailer for his project, A24’s When You Finish Saving The World—a mother-son coming of age tale starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and Stranger Things’s Finn Wolfhard—has finally dropped, along with a release date. The syrupy-sweet movie will open in theaters on January 10th of next year.

The trailer stars Wolfhard as Ziggy, an oblivious teenager fumbling through adolescence, consumed by the political opinions of his crush (Do Revenge’s Alisha Boe) and finding true happiness in his popular music livestreaming series. Moore plays his mother, Evelyn, a social worker who struggles to understand her son’s retreat into his inner world in the face of external chaos. The film is based on Eisenberg’s 2020 Audible Original audio drama of the same name, and features music by both Eisenberg and Wolfhard—who, aside from Stranger Things fame, has been known for playing in indie rock bands.

It’s been a massive year for A24, with releases like Bodies Bodies Bodies, Everything Everywhere All At Once, X, Pearl, and Men all receiving critical acclaim. Other titles in the A24 pipeline include the Tilda Swinton-starring The Eternal Daughter and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, which has already revived Brendan Fraser’s career (in theaters December 2nd and 9th, respectively).

Watch the trailer for When You Finish Saving the World, below: