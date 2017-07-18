Just like his Stranger Things costar Millie Bobby Brown , Finn Wolfhard has put his career on fast-forward mode—he even managed to play guitar on Mac DeMarco's shoulders at a recent concert, as well as make time for his own rock band. Still, even with Cary Fukunaga's It , not to mention the second season of Stranger Things coming up, apparently all that's not enough for the actor: At 14, he's already moved onto directing, as he revealed with his directorial debut on Monday.

Along with his friend and former Vine star, Josh Ovalle, Wolfhard directed a music video for the song "Sonora" by Spendtime Palace, a Southern California band that also happens to be Ovalle's high school friends. The song, Wolfhard told Billboard , gave the pair a "western feel," which is how they ended up with "a Western, but with two teenagers in 2017 California."

The action starts with a boy driving around the suburban streets of Costa Mesa, California in a cowboy hat and Converse before abandoning his car in favor of a dried-out grassy field, where Wolfhard, playing a boy named Spike, is shooting down glass bottles with a slingshot—at least until he spots a ponytailed Iris Apatow, the 14-year-old daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann who's also turned up in Netflix's Love . Spoiler alert: After Wolfhard takes—gasp—a swig of beer, the pair even eventually kiss.

Still, the six-plus minute video doesn't seem like a whimsical foray into film for Wolfhard. In between goofing off on the Stranger Things set with Brown and other cast members like Charlie Heaton , Wolfhard was also taking care to pay attention to what the show's directors and creators, the Duffer Brothers, were doing. "When I get off school or I'm on set, if I'm not filming I go and watch them direct another scene, and I definitely learn from them," he said. He also found inspiration for "Sonora" in another '80s romp, The Goonies , as well as in Clint Eastwood's westerns.

Wolfhard and Ovalle have some more projects in the works, including a movie set in high school and a mockumentary about a new arrival to L.A. who becomes disheartened with social media. In other words, Wolfhard is definitely growing up, and not just when it comes to the scale of his projects: Kissing onscreen also turns out to have been much easier for Wolfhard with Apatow, whom he's known for "a while," than it was with Brown in Stranger Things , in the scene that also happened to showcase the actress's first kiss. At least, this time around, he didn't have to go through two containers of Tic Tacs beforehand.

