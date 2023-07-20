Just days after it news or Ariana Grande’s split from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, surface, a new rumor has swirled about. According to the latest, the star had quickly moved on to a new romance, Ethan Slater. So, who is Slater and is he actually Grande’s new beau? Here’s everything we know, below.

Who is Ethan Slater?

Like Grande, Slater is also in the entertainment business. The 31-year-old actor is best known for his titular role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical which earned him Tony Award nomination in 2018. He’s also had various stints in Law & Order, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, among others.

The Maryland-born actor shares a baby boy with his high school sweetheart Lily Jay who he married in 2018. TMZ reported that the pair are separated but Slater wished Jay a Happy Mother’s Day just two months ago in a now-deleted Instagram post. The outlet also said that the actor waited until he was separated from Jay to begin dating.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world,” he captioned the post.

How did Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater meet?

Grande and Slater met in London on the set of the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. Grande, of course, stars in the highly anticipated musical as Glinda while Slater is playing the role of Boq. The pair were pictured together in March celebrating co-star Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win.

@Michelleyeoh_official

How long have they been together?

It is unclear how long Grande and Slater have been together. However, it seems like a recent romance given their ongoing separations. Filming for Wicked started late in 2022, so presumably, their working friendship blossomed into a romance.

Is it serious?

There are conflicting reports on the nature of the relationship and still not much is known. TMZ reported that the pair are both in the process of finalizing divorces from their partners, which may signal that they are taking things seriously. Other sources have said that the pair’s romance is casual.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new, ” a source explained to Us. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”