Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, have been separated since January and are set to divorce, it was reported Monday. According to sources close to the couple, the pair tried to mend their differences a few months prior but things are apparently now “heading for divorce."

Though not much is known about the direct cause of the separation, the news comes after rumors of problems between Grande and Gomez. Grande has been filming in the UK for Wicked since December (she plays Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey). Her packed schedule and the physical separation has, seemingly, put a strain on the couple.

Gomez deleted his Instagram as the announcement came and has kept a fairly low profile throughout their marriage. Various sightings of Grande without her ring have also added fuel to the fire over the past months. The 30-year-old was spotted most recently over the weekend at Wimbledon sans wedding band.

Gomez was Grande’s first public relationship since Pete Davidson, who she got engaged to in 2018. Despite the potential signals, the news may surprise some. As recently as May, Grande posted a snap of the couple on her Instagram to celebrate their two year wedding anniversary.

Signs of romance between Grande and Gomez, who is a luxury real estate, began as early as February of 2020. The pair spent much of quarantine together at Grande’s L.A. home and later confirmed their relationship via the “Stuck With U” music video just a few months months later.

Gomez popped the question in December 2020 and the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony at Grande’s California estate the following May. “They got married. It was tiny and—less than 20 people,” a source told PEOPLE. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier.”

However, Grande and Gomez seem to be on amicable terms for now. According to TMZ, the pop star and real estate broke still remain friends and regularly talk on the phone. So, TBD if this is a “Thank U, Next” situation.