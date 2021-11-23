Almost a year after the show’s two mid-pandemic special episodes, Euphoria has finally released a trailer for its second season, promising more of the darkness, drama, and characters fans grew to love when the series first premiered on HBO in 2019.

The trailer begins with Rue back in her room, dancing around as she sings Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible.” We then get shots of the rest of the show’s cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi, Barbie Ferreira, Maud Apatow, Jacob Elordi, and newcomer, Dominic Fike. Hunter Schafer, whose character Jules Vaughn ran away at the end of season one, is almost entirely absent from the trailer, save for one quick shot.

Shots of teens dancing and celebrating birthdays are cut with darker scenes of guns, raids, and what looks like the possible kidnapping of Zendaya’s character, Rue. “When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent,” Zendaya says in a voiceover. “But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love can drift away.” The trailer ends with Rue’s little sister, Gia (played by Storm Reid) asking Rue, a recovering drug addict, if she’s high. “Oh shit,” Rue says to herself. She’s been caught.

Euphoria returns to HBO Max with an eight-episode second season on January 9th.