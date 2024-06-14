16 of Our Favorite Famous Father-Daughter Duos

Everyone loves a good “mommy and me” moment, but sometimes you just need to be a daddy’s girl. Especially on Father’s Day. While walking the red carpet with mom can lend itself to some “twinning” moments, sometimes the best red carpet accessory is a proud dad. Hollywood, of course, has no shortage of father-daughter power duos: from Ethan Hawke and his daughter Maya to rock legend Phil Collins and his Emily In Paris actress daughter Lily. Here, take a look at some of our favorite father-daughter red carpet moments.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images In black tie looks, Ethan and Maya Hawke looked like two peas in a pod at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Blue Ivy, dressed in an avant-garde white gown, joined her father Jay-Z on stage at the 2024 Grammys as he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lionel Richie and his oldest daughter Nicole radiated on the red carpet as younger sister Sofia waited in the wings.

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Don Johnson reportedly cut off his daughter Dakota when she pursued a career in acting. The actor, however, certainly came around to the idea as he supported Dakota at the 2016 How To Be Single premiere.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow brought her late father Bruce as her date to the 1999 Oscars. Later in the evening, Gwyneth took home the award for Best Actress.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Phil Collins, lead singer of the Rock band Genesis, supported his daughter Lily in 2012.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Will and Willow Smith have had countless father-daughter outings on the red carpet, but this late ’90s moment might be the most adorable of them all.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images While usually it’s just the daughter who’s the power fashion house, both Zoe and Lenny Kravitz have served as muses for the house of Saint Laurent.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama transformed from pre-teens into full-fledged cool girls right in front of our eyes.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You’re sure to find Paul McCartney backstage at his daughter Stella’s runway shows.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images David Beckham had three sons with wife Victoria before finally welcoming his daughter Harper.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mick Jagger is a fashion icon and his daughter Georgia May from his relationship with model Jerry Hall is often out and about in London’s fashion scene.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Francesca Scorsese and Martin Scorsese: he’s our greatest living director. She’s our greatest living TikToker.

Chris Saucedo/WireImage/Getty Images Matthew McConaughey and his daughter Vida looked adorable at a 2024 Gala.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia Gerber may have followed in her mother’s career footsteps, but if she ever wants to start a tequila brand she can ask for advice from her father Rande Gerber. He co-founded Casamigos with George Clooney.