The First Love Trailer Stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a Heartbroken Hunk

Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s career in Hollywood has largely centered around After, the soon-to-be four-film franchise based on Harry Styles fan fiction. Now, after three straight years of portraying the Hazza-inspired lead, the 24-year-old actor—whose uncles are the acclaimed actors Joseph and Ralph Fiennes—has finally started to branch out. Though from the look of the trailer that dropped on Thursday, First Love, the A.J. Edwards-directed film again finds Tiffin as a student in his late teens who’s navigating the highs and lows of young love.

The teaser starts out with Tiffin’s character, Jim, poking around the school library, doing his best to catch the eye of his titular first love, Ann (played by Sydney Park of Pretty Little Liars and The Walking Dead). Eventually, he works up the courage to write a fake note from her teacher and bail her out of class. “I’ve never even had a real boyfriend,” Ann admits, and Jim claims not to have had much romantic experience either. It isn’t long before he introduces her to his mom (played by Cannes Film Fest Best Actress-winner Diane Kruger, who also executive produces), who’s fully behind the fling. Ann’s mom, on the other hand, isn’t so sure her daughter should be in a long-distance relationship when she embarks on the next stage of her life in New York. (Good thing she doesn’t know the pair has grown even closer since they started having sex.)

Eventually, Ann realizes that maybe mother does indeed know best. “We’re 18, we’re both off to college,” she tells Jim when he shows up on her doorstep, uncertain where things stand. “What did you expect? Marriage?” Actually, it doesn’t seem like Jim would be opposed to getting hitched. He’s fallen head over heels and reluctant to believe his friend’s advice for coping with heartbreak. He’s convinced that his friend is wrong when he says “there are a lot of Anns out there,” and he isn’t about to let this Ann go. Ahead of the film’s June 17 release, watch the trailer below.