Florence Pugh Claims Instagram Blocked Her From Posting About Hawkeye

The always outspoken Florence Pugh has found herself silence by Instagram after posting about her appearance in Marvel’s latest project. The newly-pierced actress took to Instagram on Wednesday night to voice her frustration about the situation, which she said was “beyond ridiculous.”

Pugh’s Marvel character, Yelena Belova, who debuted in this year’s Black Widow, makes a surprise appearance in the fourth episode of the new Disney+ show, Hawkeye. Of course, Pugh was excited to share the news with her fans and show off more of the character following the episode’s drop on Wednesday. Pugh posted about the appearance on both her Instagram feed and her stories, even going so far as to share part of the clip in which she appears on screen. Not long after, though, Pugh added an additional slide to her story featuring only text.

“I never thought me posting about a show in which I appear on would get taken down but here we are,” she wrote. “Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in.”

Instagram/@florencepugh

It seems that some were upset Pugh spoiled her appearance and Instagram heeded the call. It’s important to note, though, that both Pugh’s stories and her feed post are still up on her page, so it’s unclear if she was really blocked as she states, or maybe just given a warning. Instagram should know no one silences Florence Pugh, or Yelena Belova for that matter.