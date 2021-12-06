Florence Pugh Passed Out Getting Her Septum Pierced

It was impossible to miss Jennifer Lawrence’s baby bump at the world premiere of Adam McKay’s upcoming film Don’t Look Up on Sunday night in New York City. To take in Florence Pugh’s red carpet moment, on the other hand, you’d have to squint. The 25-year-old actor made her first public appearance with her new septum piercing, a delicate silver ring. Hours before, she offered a much, much closer look at it on Instagram—but not before giving her followers a heads up. “Warning- last slide will make your stomach scream,” she cautioned in the caption After two innocent photos of Pugh sucking on a lollipop, the carousel concludes with a photo of a giant needle stuck cleanly through her nose’s cartilage.

If you’re already getting queasy, well, Pugh can relate. As it turns out, she took the photo immediately before or after getting nauseous and passing out. “When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint,” the caption continued. From the look of the heart-emoji-filled comments section, her followers consider it worth the brutal experience. “Ur making me miss mine!!,” Bella Thorne commented, while a few brave souls clamored for a video of the piercing session.

While Pugh’s (fake) septum ring in the 2018 film The Commuter added to her character’s punk aesthetic, her new sleek version added to the polished-yet-edgy look of her Valentino ensemble at the Don’t Look Up premiere. The actor wore a floor-length striped coat atop a black bandeau and short shorts and made a statement in orange platform heels.