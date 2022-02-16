The coolest celebrity offspring couple went public almost two months ago and nobody even blinked. Back on January 1st, Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, slyly revealed she is dating Riley Hawk, the son of famous skateboarder Tony Hawk. Nostalgia for the ‘90s has been huge for a minute now, taking over TV, music, and fashion, but this relationship fully completes the time warp back into the counterculture era.

On New Year’s Day, Cobain shared an Instagram post explaining her year-long break from the social media site. “2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for,” she said. The artist then stated she wanted to share “a few of the moments that were captured” that brought her “a great amount of joy” throughout the past year. A quick scroll through the photos brings you to a pic of Riley holding one of Cobain’s dogs who is dressed as Santa Claus. If you keep going, you see another picture of the couple cuddling on the boat, right beside Tony and his wife, Catherine Goodman.

Cobain was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and split less than two years later due to “irreconcilable differences,” People reported. They finalized their divorce in 2017. As Cobain fought to protect her father’s $450 million estate, she reportedly lost ownership of Kurt’s guitars to Silva in the settlement.

But Frances and Riley aren’t the only celebrity offspring who have found love recently. On Valentine’s Day, Kate Hudson’s son, Ryder Robinson, posted a picture kissing the cheek of Iris Apatow, the daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow. It seems the two of them have also found love without having to step too far out of their Hollywood circle. Ah to be young, the child of a celebrity, and in love.