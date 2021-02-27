Although the celebration for W magazine’s Best Performances issue didn’t consist of a swanky party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles this year, there were plenty of surprises from Gal Gadot, George Clooney, Tom Holland, LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and the rest of the stars featured in Volume 1. Clooney became a member of the BTS Army; Maria Bakalova tried on red carpet gowns for size; Gadot discussed her “Five Firsts” with editor at large Lynn Hirschberg while decorating a cake; and Jacob Elordi, Jonathan Majors, and Andra Day played a particularly revealing round of the game “Never Have I Ever.” For all the highlights from our first-ever digital event, check out the video below.

The 2021 Best Performances Virtual Event is presented by Genesis G80 and in partnership with Amazon Studios.